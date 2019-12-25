Domestically Produced Anti-Tank Vehicles Enter Turkish Military's Inventory (excerpt)

(Source: Daily Sabah; published Dec. 25, 2019)

FNSS’te gerçekleştirilen Silah Taşıyıcı Araçlar Projesinin ilk teslimat törenine katıldık ve firma gezisinde bulunduk.



Kahraman ordumuzun gücüne güç katmak için çalışmalarımıza devam ediyoruz.pic.twitter.com/yBjNbioj7t — Ismail Demir (@IsmailDemirSSB) December 25, 2019

FNSS will deliver the first two anti-tank tracked and wheeled vehicles tomorrow to Turkish Armed Forces. In total, 260 tracked and wheeled anti-#tank vehicles will be delivered to TSK under the Weapon Carrier Vehicle Project. pic.twitter.com/VWNE4RjU78 — Cemal Acar (@Acemal71) December 24, 2019

ISTANBUL --- Turkish defense industries body delivered two domestic weapon carrier vehicles to the Turkish Armed Forces that will assist armored vehicles, especially tanks, on the field.Two weapon carrier vehicles were delivered to the Turkish Armed Forces (TSK) on Wednesday under the scope of an agreement previously linked between the Defense Industries Presidency (SSB) and the Turkish defense firm FNSS.The delivery of the vehicles, Kaplan and Pars, which form the first group of vehicles that entered the Turkish army's inventory so far under the agreement, was carried out with a ceremony held in FNSS's facility in the Gölbaşı district of the Turkish capital Ankara.Under the scope of the project, a total of 260 arm-carrying vehicles, 184 of which are tracked and 76 of which are wheeled and 64 anti-tank missiles Kornet E gun turrets will enter into TSK's inventory through 2022 along with 196 medium-ranged anti-tank weapon system OMTAS gun turrets.SSB Chairman İsmail Demir said during the ceremony that the SSB ceaselessly continues its projects to fully meet the design, development, production and export needs of the Turkish defense industry by domestic means.Demir also thanked the Tümosan engine and tractor company for their contribution to the development of domestic engines used in Kaplan and Pars, which will be equipped with new features in the upcoming period.Turkey will have an important place within the export market with the diversification of the anti-tank weapon systems and turrets on these vehicles, rendering them more functional. Demir noted that the newly-delivered vehicle, together with the various optical monitoring and control systems, will be an important element of combat that will ease the load of tanks.Touching upon the growing accomplishments of the Turkish defense industry, Demir underscored the remarkable progress that the domestic industry has made in reducing the country's external dependency.Turkey has been investing heavily in the defense industry and has substantially increased the number of defense projects over the last 15 years while also increasing the rate of domestic production whereby local resources are used in the development of defense projects and equipment. The number of defense projects, which was 66 in 2002, has now increased to over 700 and over $60 billion worth. (end of excerpt)-ends-