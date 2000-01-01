Pentagon Contract Announcement

(Source: US Department of Defense; issued Dec. 24, 2019)

AgustaWestland Philadelphia Corp., Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, was awarded a $38,432,233 firm-fixed-price Foreign Military Sales (Israel) contract for seven new AW119Kx aircraft, pilot and maintainer training, initial spares package, tools and ground support equipment, engine spares and the development of training aid devices.



One bid was solicited via the internet with one bid received.



Work will be performed in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, with an estimated completion date of Sept. 30, 2020.



Fiscal 2020 Foreign Military Sales funds in the amount of $38,432,233 were obligated at the time of the award.



U.S. Army Contracting Command, Redstone Arsenal, Alabama, is the contracting activity (W58RGZ-20-C-0015).



-ends-



