Lithuania's Boxer IFV Deliveries Delayed Due to Faults (excerpt)

(Source: Lithuanian National Radio and Television; posted Dec. 27, 2019)

By Saulius Jakučionis

The delivery of German Boxer infantry fighting vehicles (IFVs) to Lithuania is running behind schedule due to faults identified during the quality control process.The first two Boxers were delivered to Lithuania last June. Another 15 IFVs were due to arrive by the end of 2019. However, the vehicles have not reached Lithuania yet."Some of the Boxer IFVs that Lithuania planned to receive in 2019 have not been delivered yet," the Defence Ministry said in a comment to BNS. "This is due to defects that were identified during the strict quality controls and that the manufacturer was unable to eliminate in a timely manner."The ministry expects the delivery of Boxers to Lithuania to resume in January. Meanwhile, the first two Boxers were also delivered with a delay. (end of excerpt)-ends-