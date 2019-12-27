Pentagon Contract Announcement

(Source: US Department of Defence; issued Dec 27, 2019)

The Boeing Co., Huntsville, Alabama, is being awarded a $265,235,164 contract modification (P00033) to the Ground-based Midcourse Defense (GMD) development and sustainment contract (HQ0147-12-C-0004/19-C-0004).



The total value of the contract, including options, is increased from $10,944,499,963 to $11,209,735,127.



Under this modification, the contractor will support the GMD Communications Network Modernization, the in-flight interceptor communications system data terminals technology upgrade, and complete the GMD fire control communication ground systems software build 8 early integration.



This work will be performed by an industry team consisting of The Boeing Co., Huntsville, Alabama; Northrop Grumman Corp., Huntsville, Alabama; and L3Harris Corp., Melbourne, Florida.



The period of performance is from Dec. 27, 2019, to Dec. 31, 2022.



This acquisition was executed on a sole-source basis under the statutory authority of 10 U.S. Code 2304(c)(1), as implemented by Federal Acquisition Regulation 6.302-1, only one responsible source and no other supplies or services will satisfy agency requirements.



Justification and approval #16-0052 was posted to Fed BizOpps on Sept. 13, 2017. Fiscal 2019 and 2020 research, development, test and evaluation funds in the amount of $19,401,000 were obligated at the time of award.



The Missile Defense Agency, Huntsville, Alabama, is the contracting activity.



-ends-



