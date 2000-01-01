Ambitious Tempest Fighter Jet Programme to Accelerate in 2020 (excerpt)

(Source: Financial Times; published Dec. 31, 2019)

By Peggy Hollinger

European defense majors will retire their main combat aircraft – Eurofighter Typhoon for Germany, Italy and the UK, Rafale for France and Gripen for Sweden – in about a decade, and all are weighing how to develop their successors. (UK MoD photo)

LONDON --- The UK’s ambitious plans to develop a next generation stealth fighter jet are to accelerate in the coming 12 months, with the four international companies leading the programme preparing to step up recruitment as they race to finalise a business case for the project.The four founding partners of the Tempest programme — BAE Systems; the UK arm of Leonardo of Italy; MBDA, the European missile maker; and Rolls-Royce — have until December 2020 to complete their analysis of a programme critical to the future of Britain’s combat air capabilities.“We have to give the government confidence we are working towards a viable international partnership,” said Andrew Kennedy, strategic campaigns director in BAE Systems’ Air division. “They have to be confident we are doing something that will be affordable, capable and delivered on time.”To meet the deadline, the companies plan to more than double the total UK workforce involved in the project from the current 1,000 to 2,500 by 2021.The acceleration of the Tempest programme comes as the UK prepares to carry out a sweeping defence review which will consider the UK’s diplomatic and military place in the world after Brexit. (end of excerpt)-ends-