LONDON --- The UK’s ambitious plans to develop a next generation stealth fighter jet are to accelerate in the coming 12 months, with the four international companies leading the programme preparing to step up recruitment as they race to finalise a business case for the project.
The four founding partners of the Tempest programme — BAE Systems; the UK arm of Leonardo of Italy; MBDA, the European missile maker; and Rolls-Royce — have until December 2020 to complete their analysis of a programme critical to the future of Britain’s combat air capabilities.
“We have to give the government confidence we are working towards a viable international partnership,” said Andrew Kennedy, strategic campaigns director in BAE Systems’ Air division. “They have to be confident we are doing something that will be affordable, capable and delivered on time.”
To meet the deadline, the companies plan to more than double the total UK workforce involved in the project from the current 1,000 to 2,500 by 2021.
The acceleration of the Tempest programme comes as the UK prepares to carry out a sweeping defence review which will consider the UK’s diplomatic and military place in the world after Brexit. (end of excerpt)
(EDITOR’S NOTE: As it has done since the first Tempest unveiling 18 months ago, the British government seems to be treading a very careful path as it attempts to impulse the Tempest project while also keeping bridges open to the competing French-German FCAS project.
FCAS, which should have seen two technology demonstrator contracts awarded in June, also appears to be dragging its feet, giving the UK an opportunity to jump aboard before the train leaves the station.
Most observers see a merger of the two projects as inevitable, and while ostensibly pushing for Tempest to accelerate, BAE Systems also appears to be covertly holding an open for Paris and Berlin to grasp.
This is clearly one sense of the statement by Andrew Kennedy, BAE’s strategic campaigns director, in the FT’s story: “Team Tempest will ensure the UK has the capability to sit at the top table in an international collaborative programme.”
The coming month of January will see how this ambivalence is settled.)
