Temporary Company Grouping EBMR Delivered the 92nd Griffon as Planned

(Source: EBMR; issued December 31, 2019)

Griffon is the first vehicle of the French Army’s Scorpion next-gen, connected combat system to enter service; the fact that 92 have already been delivered since July illustrates the fast tempo France has set for the program. (Arquus photo)

Le GME (@Nexter_Group, Arquus et @thalesgroup) a livré les 92 #GRIFFON à la @DGA le 24 décembre 2019. Un succès qui n'aurait pas été possible sans le travail et la détermination de l'ensemble de nos collaborateurs ! #fildedefense #SCORPION pic.twitter.com/nvljydA2gk — Nexter_Group (@Nexter_Group) December 30, 2019

La DGA a réceptionné le 92e #GRIFFON le 24 décembre et tous les véhicules auront été acheminés à Canjuers d'ici ce soir. Une nouvelle avancée pour l'@armeedeterre dans le programme #SCORPION https://t.co/Id1rSWfAdt pic.twitter.com/HCcnsENiuK — Direction générale de l'armement (@DGA) December 30, 2019

On the 24th of December, the temporary company grouping EBMR received an inspection report for the delivery of the 92nd VBMR-GRIFFON from the quality department of the French Defence Procurement Agency (DGA/SQ).The team consisting of Nexter, Arquus and Thales meets its objectives for 2019, in accordance with the initial purchase notified in 2017 and as defined in the military programming law.Last summer, in July 2019, the first batch of vehicles was submitted to the French army by the DGA, in [the presence of] French [Armed Forces] minister Florence Parly. As a result, the production of the 92 GRIFFON required less than six months: it represents a real industrial challenge that permits to respond to Land Forces’ requirements.Since 2015, Nexter, Arquus and Thales’ parties are fully involved, in partnership with the DGA, to achieve the development, qualification and production of the GRIFFON. They work together to conceive a vehicle with a high level of protection, an ultimate ergonomy, a great mobility, an effective weapon system, and finally the last generation of communication system with new functions such as sensors, electronics and algorithms for the collaborative combat.Overall, the SCORPION program plans the delivery of 1 872 GRIFFON to the French army by the temporary company grouping EBMR. 936 vehicles will be presented until 2025 with all the maintenance and logistic support.The sharing of responsibilities between the members of the temporary company group EBMR:-- Nexter acts as the representative of the grouping. Nexter is in charge of the development and production of the vehicle structure, including the armored hull, NRBC and ballistic solutions, and the interior layout. The mechanically-welded structure of the aluminum cases offers, thanks to high-precision machining and robotic welding operations, the best protection performance to the military. Furthermore, Nexter has the responsibility of the vehicles’ assembly and the integrations in the Roanne industrial site. All the equipment and subsystems supplied by partners and contractors are integrated in this facility.-- Arquus designs and produces the full driveline for the GRIFFON, including all parts and organs that ensure the vehicle’s mobility. This driveline redefines the mobility standards of armored troop transport vehicles and grants the GRIFFON new generation all-terrain capabilities. The GRIFFON is thus able to accompany all other vehicles of the SCORPION program in all conditions. Arquus also designs and produces the GRIFFON’s remote-controlled self-defense systems, which also equip the other vehicles of the SCORPION program. These remote-controlled weapon systems benefit from the most advanced technologies: Full HD video, augmented reality tactical situation view, extended connectivity with the vetronics, which place the RCWS at the heart of collaborative combat.-- Thales brings on board the vehicles all the technologies enabling the use of data and information for the collaborative engagement of the platforms. This includes on-board vetronics, which are based on computers and link all navigation, protection, observation and communication services. The on-board vetronics allows the management and merging of all data within the vehicle.The CONTACT radio software ensures the networking of forces by providing real-time communication capabilities.-ends-