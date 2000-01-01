Elbit Systems Awarded a $144 Million Contract from the Israeli MOD to Supply Small Caliber Ammunition

(Source: Elbit Systems; issued Jan. 01, 2020)

HAIFA, Israel --- Elbit Systems Ltd. announced today that it was awarded a contract by the Production and Procurement Directorate of the Israeli Ministry of Defense (IMOD) valued at approximately $144 million (approximately NIS 500 million) for the supply of small caliber ammunition to the Israeli Defense Forces.



This five-year contract, work on which will commence in 2021, will be a continuation of the existing multi-year contract with the IMOD.





