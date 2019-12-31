The US Military Ran the Largest Stress Test of Its Sealift Fleet In Years. It’s In Big Trouble (excerpt)

(Source: Defense News; posted Dec. 31, 2019)

By David B. Larter

A Dec. 16 report confirms what US officials have been saying for years now: that the sealift fleet is in urgent need of recapitalization if it is to be relied upon to support a large-scale operation overseas. (DoD photo)





In an unclassified US Transportation Command report posted to its website, the turbo activation revealed that less than half of the sealift fleet would be fully prepared to get underway for a major sealift operation in a crisis.



“The relatively low … Qualitative Mission Success Rate indicates the Organic Surge Fleet is challenged to be immediately available for a large-scale inter-theater force deployment without delays/impacts to force closure due to degraded readiness.,” the report reads.



The Dec. 16 report confirms what senior military and transportation officials have been saying for years now: that the sealift fleet is in urgent need of recapitalization if it is to be relied upon to support a large-scale operation overseas. In a crisis, nearly 90 percent of all Army and Marine Corps equipment would be carrier by ship. The Navy is on the hook to pay for recapitalization, but it has so far failed to land on a strategy to do so.



Overall, 40.7 percent of the 61 ships operated by Military Sealift Command and the Maritime Administration were fully ready to support a major sealift operation. Sal Mercogliano, a merchant marine and current professor at Campbell University who follows these issues closely said the major equipment casualties are the driving factor that is dragging down readiness. (end of excerpt)





USTRANSCOM Comprehensive Report for Turbo Activation 19-Plus

(Source: US Transportation Command; issued Dec. 16, 2019)