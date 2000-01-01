Implementation of the Agreement with Aeroflot on the Supply of 100 SSJ100 Aircraft Has Started

(Source: Sukhoi Civil Aircraft; issued Dec. 30, 2019)

As part of implementation of this agreement, the first five Superjet 100 aircraft have been delivered to VEB.RF for leasing to the Russian airline “Aeroflot”. The agreement for 100 SSJ100 aircraft was previously signed by PJSC “Aeroflot” and JSC “Sukhoi Civil Aircraft” (being a part of PJSC “UAC” which is a part of Rostec State Corporation).



The delivery of Superjet 100 was funded by VEB.RF after the Supervisory Board had made the corresponding resolution.



“This is the first step in implementation of the biggest agreement in the history of Russian aircraft industry, for the delivery of one hundred Sukhoi Superjet 100 aircraft to PJSC “Aeroflot”, which will ensure utilization of the production capacities of Russian aircraft manufacturing companies regarding the high-tech products with high added value, and will also give impetus to the development of regional airports and the increase of mobility of the population,” said the Minister of Industry and Trade of the Russian Federation Denis Manturov.



“Implementation of the agreement with “Aeroflot” is for us an important part of the SSJ100 Program development. We are constantly improving the product and the after-sales support system. Starting from 2020, we will begin to form a new model of full-scale technical support for our operators. The partnership between the national manufacturer and the national carrier allows us to solve the ambitious tasks of aviation industry of our country,” said Yury Slyusar, Director General of PJSC “UAC”.



Vitaly Saveliev, Director General of PJSC “Aeroflot” said: “Aeroflot is the biggest operator of Russian aircraft. Throughout the whole course of development of the airline, one of the most important tasks of Aeroflot remains the support of the domestic aircraft industry. The delivery of five Superjet 100 aircraft will mark the beginning of implementation of a very significant agreement with JSC “Sukhoi Civil Aircraft”.



«For VEB.RF, to support the domestic aircraft industry is one of the priorities. The start of implementation of this big project is very important for further development of the industry,” commented Artyom Dovlatov, Deputy Chairman of VEB.RF.



The aircraft are being delivered to the largest Russian operator of Superjet 100 in a two-class layout: 12 seats in the business class cabin and 75 seats in the economy class cabin. Aeroflot currently operates SSJ100 in the same configuration for 87 passengers. Aeroflot began commercial operation of SSJ100 in June 2011.



Superjet 100 is the most comfortable and economically efficient aircraft in its class.



In accordance with the agreement, the remaining aircraft will be delivered to Aeroflot by 2026. This transaction is the largest in the history of both the manufacturer – JSC “Sukhoi Civil Aircraft”, and the modern “Aeroflot”.



-ends-



