Pentagon Contract Announcement

(Source: US Department of Defense; issued Dec. 31, 2019)

Lockheed Martin Corp., Lockheed Martin Aeronautics Co., Fort Worth, Texas, was awarded an $81,968,583 modification to a previously awarded cost-plus-incentive-fee, cost-plus-award-fee contract (N00019-19-C-0010).



This modification procures hardware and software development of select Block 4 capabilities through developmental flight test for the F-35 Lightning II in support of the Air Force, Navy, Marine Corps and non-Department of Defense (DOD) participants.



Additionally, this modification provides requirements decomposition of advanced Block 4 capabilities in support of the system functional review.



Work will be performed in Fort Worth, Texas, and is expected to be completed in June 2022.



Fiscal 2020 research, development, test and evaluation (Navy; $2,096,577) and non-DOD participant funds ($77,775,605) for $79,872,182 will be obligated at time of award, none of which will expire at the end of the current fiscal year.



The Naval Air Systems Command, Patuxent River, Maryland, is the contracting activity. Awarded Dec. 30, 2019.



-ends-



