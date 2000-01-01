The Department of State's Bureau of Arms Control, Verification and Compliance is pleased to announce its recent online posting of WMEAT 2019, the 37th edition of the State Department's World Military Expenditures and Arms Transfers (WMEAT) publication, covering the years 2007-2017, on the State Department's website at
The WMEAT series of publications is designed to be a convenient reference on annual military expenditures, arms transfers, armed forces, selected economic data, and relative indicators consisting of pertinent military-economic ratios.
The aim is to provide the arms control and international security community with useful, comprehensive, and accurate data, accompanied by analyses and highlights.
This edition of WMEAT, like previous recent annual editions, presents data in spreadsheet form for ease of reference by researchers.
-ends-