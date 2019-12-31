Russian Air Force to Receive Modernized Su-34

(Source: Forecast International; issued Dec 31, 2019)

The Russian defense industry is to modernize the Su-34 fighter-bomber.



In an interview with RIA Novosti, the director of United Aircraft Corporation, Yuri Slyusar, said that the Russian state-owned aircraft conglomerate has signed a contract with the Ministry of Defense to supply modernized Su-34Ms.



Slyusar noted that the aircraft’s specifications will far exceed those of the base model version. He said, “It is estimated that the capacities of the modernized bomber are twice as great as those of the existing option. This is a highly promising aircraft, and I am sure that we will keep modernizing and producing it for many years.”



He did not offer specifics on the changes that will be made in the Su-34M upgrade program.



Deliveries of the Su-34M are not expected for several years to come. TASS Russian News Agency reported that the first prototype Su-34M should be created in 2022, at which point it will undergo testing before being green-lighted for operational service. The state-owned media outlet added that the aircraft are to receive improved radar, navigation systems, and displays.



The volume of modernized aircraft to be supplied was not specified.



