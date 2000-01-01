Pentagon Contract Announcement

(Source: US Department of Defense; issued Dec. 31, 2019)

Lockheed Martin Corp., Lockheed Martin Aeronautics Co., Fort Worth, Texas, was awarded a $98,948,397 cost-plus-fixed-fee order (N00019-20-F-0377) against a previously issued basic ordering agreement (N00019-19-G-0008).



This order provides for the integration of the Next Generation Electro-Optical Distributed Aperture System into all variants of the F-35 aircraft in support of the Navy, Marine Corps, Air Force and non-Department of Defense (DOD) participants.



Work will be performed in Fort Worth, Texas, and is expected to be completed in July 2022. Fiscal 2018 aircraft procurement (Navy), fiscal 2019 aircraft procurement (Air Force) and non-DOD participant funds in the amount of $98,948,397 will be obligated at time of award, $40,665,812 of which will expire at the end of the current fiscal year.



This order combines purchases for the Navy ($40,665,812; 41%), Air Force ($40,665,812; 41%) and non-DOD participants ($17,616,773; 18%).



The Naval Air Systems Command, Patuxent River, Maryland, is the contracting activity. Awarded Dec. 30, 2019.



-ends-



