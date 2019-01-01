Pentagon Contract Announcement

(Source: US Department of Defense; issued Dec. 31, 2019)

Lockheed Martin Corp., Lockheed Martin Aeronautics Co., Fort Worth, Texas, was awarded a not-to-exceed $172,210,000 fixed-price-incentive-firm target, advance acquisition contract.



This contract procures long lead materials, parts components and effort for the production of 28 lot 15 F-35 aircraft for the Navy and Marine Corps.



Work will be performed at Fort Worth, Texas (35%), El Segundo, California (25%), Warton, United Kingdom (20%), Orlando, Florida (10%), Nashua New Hampshire (5%), and Baltimore, Maryland (5%), and is expected to be completed in November 2023.



Fiscal 2020 aircraft procurement (Navy) funds in the amount of $172,210,000 will be obligated at time of award, none of which will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. This contract was not competitively procured pursuant to 10 U.S. Code 2304(c)(1).



The Naval Air Systems Command, Patuxent River, Maryland, is the contracting activity (N00019-20-C-0009). Awarded Dec. 27, 2019.



