Meggitt Announces Investment in Hieta Technologies Ltd to Accelerate Pace of Change in Advanced Manufacturing

(Source: Meggitt PLC; issued Jan 07, 2020)

Meggitt (UK) Ltd, a subsidiary of Meggitt PLC, a leading international company specialising in high performance components and subsystems for the aerospace, defence and selected energy markets, today announces an investment in HiETA Technologies Ltd, a UK company with world-leading capabilities in metal additive manufacturing.



The investment will accelerate the development of the next generation of thermal systems for aerospace and energy applications. It enables a new generation of high performance and light weight thermal systems to be brought to the market at a critical time for sustainable aviation and lower carbon power generation solutions.



Meggitt’s experience in designing and manufacturing advanced heat exchanger technologies for mission-critical aerospace and industrial applications complements HiETA Technologies’ experience in designing and using additive manufacturing to build high-performance components for aerospace, defence and motorsport applications.



Hugh Clayton, Group Director of Engineering & Strategy at Meggitt, said: “With a 160 year track record in bringing technology to the aerospace, defence and energy markets, innovation is at the heart of everything we do.



This is an exciting collaboration with HiETA and we’re proud to partner with them to push the frontiers of innovation. We look forward to a productive partnership which will shape our future: collaborating on additive manufacturing and thermal system technology to enable the next-generation of more sustainable aircraft propulsion systems and greener energy systems; ensuring a sustainable future for the generations to come.”



Mike Adams, CEO and co-founder of HiETA Technologies Ltd, said: “This is an exciting time for HiETA, as we follow our strategy of partnering with strong industrial players in key industrial sectors. The investment enables us to bring exciting new products to new markets. It also shows the potential for additive manufacture of our world class designs, when supported by outstanding industrial knowledge, experience and capability. The investment is therefore key to developing confidence in further adoption of additive manufacturing.”





Headquartered in the United Kingdom, this international group operates in North America, Europe and Asia. Known for its specialised extreme environment engineering, Meggitt is a world leader in aerospace, defence and energy. Meggitt employs more than 12,000 people at over 40 manufacturing facilities and regional offices worldwide.



