In 2024 the Share of Modern Missile Systems Will Reach 100%

(Source: Russian Ministry of Defence; issued Jan 06, 2020)

In 2024, the share of modern missile systems is planned to increase to 100%, that is, the SMF will cross the line, beyond which there will be no Soviet-made missile systems on service.



The current rate of production of strategic missile systems fully meets the needs of the SMF.



SMF occupy a key place in the nuclear triad. Today, about two-thirds of the total number of nuclear weapons carriers in the Arsenal of strategic nuclear forces is concentrated in the SMF.



In 2019, the share of modern missile systems in SMF group has been brought to 76%.



-ends-



