In 2020, Strategic Missile Forces Plan to Conduct Six Launches of Intercontinental Ballistic Missiles

(Source: Russian Ministry of Defence; issued Jan 06, 2020)

In 2020, six launches of ICBMs are planned, five of them from the Plesetsk Cosmodrome.



In 2019, five strategic missile launches were carried out, which confirmed the high reliability of the missile systems. Three launches from the 1st test Plesetsk State Cosmodrome and two more from the 4th State Central Interspecific Test Site Kapustin Yar.



In 2019, at the Kapustin Yar training ground, the modernization of the training ground complex was completed to ensure the testing of missiles. In the framework of this work, the training ground was not only completely re-equipped with modern measuring instruments, but also a test information and measurement system was created that could provide real-time reporting and reference and analytical information on the prelaunch progress and missile flight to the Strategic Missile Forces Central Command Post.



