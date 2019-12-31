Dassault Aviation Group: Order intakes, deliveries and backlog in number of aircraft as of December 31st 2019 (unaudited figures)

(Source: Dassault Aviation; issued Jan. 07, 2020)

Deliveries in Number of Aircraft

In 2019, 26 Export Rafale were delivered, in line with our guidance, compared to 12 Rafale (9 Export and 3 France) in 2018.



In 2019, 40 new Falcon were delivered compared to 41 in 2018. While we had guided for 45 Falcon deliveries in 2019, we had to face a difficult market.



Order Intakes in Number of Aircraft

In 2019, 40 new Falcon were ordered, compared to 42 in 2018.



Backlog in Number of Aircraft

As of December 31st 2019, the backlog includes 75 Rafale (47 Export and 28 France) and 53 Falcon, compared to 101 Rafale (73 Export and 28 France) and 53 Falcon as of December 31st 2018.



Upcoming Financial Release

Dassault Aviation Group will release on February 27th 2020 its full year annual results.



The above figures relate only to the number of new aircraft. The Group recalls that amounts in euros also include development and support that can be significant (thus, 1st half 2019 order intakes included in particular the RAVEL contract, consisting in integrated through-life operational condition maintenance for France Rafale and associated support).



-ends-



