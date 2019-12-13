Designed by a group of manufacturers (OIP Sensor Systems and Telefunken-Racoms, associated with gunmaker FN Herstal and the company MEN), this new rifle will replace weapons in service since the 1980s. It will allow marksmen in our armed forces to maintain superiority over the adversary, day and night, for precision shots up to a distance of 800 meters.
Découvrez le fusil de précision semi-automatique, le #SCAR-H PR (Precision Rifle), calibre identique au #FRF2 (7,62 mm) qui remplacera le #FRF2 en service depuis les années 1980.— Armée de Terre (@armeedeterre) January 7, 2020
Les premières livraisons débuteront dès le début de l’année. #LPM pic.twitter.com/27B8a7fLQH
The Military Planning Law (LPM) 2019-2025 is placed "at man-height." Designed to maintain the operational superiority of the French armies, it focuses on improving the equipment and protection of our soldiers, sailors and airmen deployed on foreign theaters of operations.
The DGA has chosen the winner of the competitive procedure launched in 2018 to replace the FR-F2 rifle: the industry team made up by OIP Sensor Systems (Optics and Precision Instruments) and Telefunken-Racoms (optoelectronics) FN Herstal (weapon and telescope) and MEN (ammunition). These manufacturers will produce the semi-automatic sniper rifle (FSPA) type SCAR-H PR (Precision Rifle). The same caliber as the FR-F2 (7.62 mm), the FSPA will be equipped with day and night optics.
This contract represents a total investment of around 100 million euros. The 2,620 planned rifles, their accessories and their ammunition will be delivered by 2022. The first deliveries will begin at the start of 2020.
After a call for applications from French and European companies, the offers were evaluated by the DGA, in close collaboration with the armed forces. Carried out during 2019, the weapon testing campaign marked the high point of this competition. It was carried out by engineers and technicians from the DGA Land Techniques and Testing Center in Bourges with the support of soldiers from the Satory Land Technical Section (STAT).
The adoption of the SCAR-type FSPA marks a new stage in the renewal of the small arms of our armies. Initiated in 2017 with the first deliveries of the HK 416F assault rifle, this program carried by the LPM also provides for the acquisition of new automatic pistols (procedure in progress). The French military will therefore have a new range of small arms among the most efficient in the world.
Main features of the 7.62mm SCAR-H PR (Precision Rifle)
This rifle is intended to equip the snipers of our armed forces. It will allow them to maintain superiority over the adversaries they face in the theaters of external operations. Known as the "eyes of the section chief", snipers participate in the protection of their units by performing long-range observation, intelligence and target neutralization missions. It is a crucial and risky mission. The range of a sniper rifle is approximately 800 meters, compared to 300 for other soldiers' rifles.
-- Length: 102 cm
-- Weight: 6.75 kg in combat order, with magazine fitted with 20 cartridges
-- Caliber: 7.62 x 51 mm
-- Number of rounds per magazine: 10 and 20
Additional equipment: IL (light intensification) and IR (infrared) modules for night shooting or in poor visibility, sound suppressor, carrying case, precision ammunition and armor-piercing ammunition.
Jan 07 @ 17:30 CET: added video from French Army's Twitter account.
