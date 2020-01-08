DGA Launches Production of New NRBC Protection System for Fighter Aircraft Crews
(Source: French Directorate-General of Armaments; issued Jan. 07, 2020)
(Unofficial translation by Defense-Aerospace.com)
Following qualification declared this fall, the French defense procurement agency on December 11? 2019 awarded the first production tranche of new NRBC * protective equipment for fighter jet crews.

The new NRBC protection system for fighter aircraft crews

NRBC risk continues to grow in conflict zones, and the 2019-2025 military program law provides for a renewal of force protection capabilities. In this context, the DGA is piloting the development of specific equipment in collaboration with the Air Force.

This first production phase will deliver 50 systems to the Air Force in the first half of 2020. NRBC protective equipment for fighter aircraft crews (EPPAC) ensures the safety of flight personnel on Rafale and Mirage 2000 which may face chemical threats. This system was developed specifically for the Air Force and French Navy fighter aircrew and aviation environment. It will be used in particular by the strategic air forces as part of their deterrence mission.

Designed and produced by the Lyon-based SME OUVRY, under the supervision of the DGA and in conjunction with the military air expertise center (CEAM), the EPPAC system is made up of various elements protecting against chemical agents: underwear worn under the flight suit and ventilated hood worn under the helmet.


* NRBC: nuclear, radiological, biological and chemical

-ends-








prev next

Official reports See all