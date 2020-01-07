The Polish requirement is for an ASW-capable helicopter with a maximum takeoff weight of less than 14,300lbs (6,500kgs). Potential candidates include the AW159 from Leonardo and the W-3 Sokol from local PZL Swidnik, which is also a subsidiary of Leonardo Helicopters. Both models would meet the preference of Polish officials for localized workshare and industrial after-sales support which, in turn, support the national defense sector.
The new #Kondor helicopters, planned to be purchased for the Polish Navy, are to be based on Ślązak #OPV as well as other new vessels @navalnewscom @NavyRecognition @Defence24pl @LDO_Helicopters @defense_news @Poland_MOD @kaman https://t.co/8Mr433J0vW— Defence24.pl (@Defence24pl) January 7, 2020
Poland remains in the midst of a modernization effort aimed at revamping the armed forces’ Soviet-legacy helicopter fleet. On April 26, 2019, Poland acquired four Leonardo AW101 helicopters at the cost of PLN1.65 billion ($430 million) in an effort to begin replacing the Soviet-designed Mil Mi-14PL ‘Haze’ helicopters that had been set to be retired from Polish Navy service as far back as 2015. These four AW101s are to be delivered by 2022.
The Seasprites are of U.S. manufacture, but are rapidly nearing the end of their useful service lives. They are utilized on the Polish Navy’s Pulaski class (ex-U.S. Navy Oliver Hazard Perry class) frigates.
