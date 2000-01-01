Boeing Statement on Ukraine International Airlines Flight 752

(Source: Boeing Co.; issued Jan. 08, 2020)

This is a tragic event and our heartfelt thoughts are with the crew, passengers, and their families. We are in contact with our airline customer and stand by them in this difficult time.



We are ready to assist in any way needed.





(EDITOR’S NOTE: At about 6:00 Tehran time on January 8, a Boeing 737-800 of Ukraine International Airlines en route to Kyiv crashed shortly after taking off from Tehran Imam Khomeini International Airport.

A total of 180 passengers and crew were on board, and there are no reports of any survivors.)



-ends-



