Iveco Defence Vehicles to Supply the Romanian Armed Forces with 942 Trucks, First Batch of a Framework Contract for 2,900 Vehicles

(Source: Iveco Defence Vehicles; issued Jan. 08, 2020)

After initial orders in 2015 and 2017, the Romanian Ministry of Defense has awarded Iveco Defence Vehicles an initial order for 942 High-Mobility trucks, with another 2,000 to follow. (IDV photo)

BOLZANO, Italy --- Iveco Defence Vehicles, a subsidiary of CNH Industrial N.V., announces that on December 30, 2019 a first order of a frame agreement including more than 2,900 high-mobility trucks has been signed with the Romanian Ministry of National Defence.



These first 942 vehicles will be delivered throughout four years, starting from 2020.



The frame contract includes four typologies of military logistic platforms from Iveco Defence Vehicles’ high mobility truck range: 4x4, 6x6, 8x8 and 8x8 Prime Mover, to be further declined in 16 different variants, among which approximately a third are with armored cabin.



Being equipped with Central Tyre Inflation System (CTIS), black-out lights, dual-fuel engines, self-recovery winches and tactical axles, they can offer exceptional mobility, fording capability and C-130 air transportability in order to provide tactical support to any military operation.



This important achievement is testament to the satisfaction of the Romanian Armed Forces with the two previous contracts for 57 high mobility trucks in 2015 and 173 in 2017, and contributes to further strengthen the relationship between the Romanian Ministry of National Defence and Iveco Defence Vehicles, enhancing the company’s position as a key military truck supplier.





Iveco Defence Vehicles is a brand of CNH Industrial N.V., a world leader in capital goods listed on the New York Stock Exchange and on the Mercato Telematico Azionario of the Borsa Italiana. Iveco Defence Vehicles is dedicated to delivering innovative automotive and protection solutions to meet the needs of military customers worldwide. The company manufactures specialist logistic, protected and armoured vehicles in its facility in Bolzano in Northern Italy, as well as marketing Iveco’s full commercial range, adapted as necessary to meet the demands of the military user. In consequence, Iveco Defence Vehicles has a full range of vehicles to meet a broad spectrum of defence applications.



