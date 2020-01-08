Leonardo and the "Federico II" University Launch the Aerotech Academy for Engineering Studies in March 2020

(Source: Leonardo; issued January 08, 2020)

ROME --- Leonardo - the leading Italian industrial company in high technologies and among the top ten in the world in Aerospace, Defense and Security - has signed a collaboration agreement with the University of Naples "Federico II" to launch the Aerotech Academy, an advanced training course on leading engineering issues.The course will provide skills and operational competence that can be immediately used in advanced technology industrial sectors.The initiative is aimed at students selected with a special notice (link to the notice of selection) and with a three-year degree or greater in engineering or other scientific disciplines.