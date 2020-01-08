Military Cooperation of Lithuania and Germany Discussed

(Source: Lithuania Ministry of Defence; issued Jan 08, 2020)

On January 7 Vice Minister of National Defence Vytautas Umbrasas met with member of the Defence Committee of Germany’s Bundestag (Parliament) Dr Marie-Agnes Strack-Zimmermann to discuss defence cooperation between Germany and Lithuania.



Vice Minister of National Defence V. Umbrasas underscored the importance of allies in Lithuania and the scope of positive impact of Germany’s support to Lithuania. “We highly appreciate Germany’s leadership to the NATO enhanced Forward Presence Battalion Battle Group Lithuania, it significantly contributes to the security in the Baltic Sea region,” he said.



Member of the Bundestag thanked for the support to the German military personnel serving in Lithuania. According to the guest, the assistance from Germany to Lithuania strengthened freedom and peace across Europe. Politicians of Germany are familiar with the threats in the Baltic region and firmly support the German soldiers’ mission in Lithuania.



During the visit to Lithuania Dr. Marie-Agnes Strack-Zimmermann met with German troops in Rukla where Germany is manning in great part the NATO enhanced Forward Presence Battalion Battle Group Lithuania.



Germany is a long-standing partner of Lithuania in modernising our military forces, equipment and weaponry, the country also contributes actively to the development of Lithuania’s defence capabilities and takes part in international operations together with Lithuanian troops.



