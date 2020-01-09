Milestone: 10,000+ R&S M3SR Software Defined Radios Delivered

(Source: Rohde & Schwarz; issued Jan 09, 2020)

MUNICH --- To ensure successful accomplishment of missions, today's secure radio communications solutions must meet extremely demanding radio frequency (RF) requirements as well as provide high operating reliability. Rohde & Schwarz' highly modular software defined radios (SDR) are optimized for stationary and shipborne secure voice and data communications.



Thanks to many years of successful business, production in Rohde & Schwarz' Memmingen manufacturing plant has surpassed a milestone: more than 10,000 R&S M3SR SDRs were delivered. A majority of the delivered SDRs encompass the R&S M3SR Series 4400 VHF/UHF radios for line of sight (LOS) communications.



The plant in Memmingen is the competency center for mission-critical equipment. It is responsible for electronic module assembly, microelectronics, microwave engineering, final production, and manufacturing of test equipment for most of Rohde & Schwarz own products. Every SDR produced in Memmingen is compounded with the passion and precision necessary for a highly sensitive measurement device. The plant has a calibration laboratory that is accredited by the German accreditation body (DAkkS) and an antenna test chamber that is unique throughout Europe.



The SDRs offer customers a wide range of system interfaces and waveforms, including standard and proprietary frequency hopping waveforms, as well as radio communications in line with all relevant NATO standards. Military data transmission methods such as LINK11 and LINK22 are supported.



To ensure that existing radio communications systems remain up-to-date, their functionality can be enhanced through subsequent software updates and, if necessary, by using new hardware modules. The SDRs are in use with international navies, and in mobile military and civil ATC tower applications around the world.



"By making targeted technical adjustments and enhancements, we have been able to continuously meet our customers' needs and improve our market position," Hartmut Jäschke, Executive Vice President Secure Communications Division, Rohde & Schwarz said. "Our professional production and manufacturing helps ensure quality at the highest level. The high reliability and technical performance of the radio is a decisive reason why our customers choose our SDRs."



Based on a customers' requirements, Rohde & Schwarz develops customized solutions in all phases of the product life cycle. From proof of concept to series production to service and maintenance, a customer benefits from the expertise and experience of Rohde & Schwarz technical specialists.





Rohde & Schwarz is a leading supplier of solutions in the fields of test and measurement, broadcast and media, aerospace, defense, security and networks and cybersecurity. On June 30, 2019, Rohde & Schwarz had 12,100 employees. The independent group achieved a net revenue of EUR 2.14 billion in the 2018/2019 fiscal year (July to June). The company is headquartered in Munich, Germany, and has subsidiaries in more than 70 countries, with regional hubs in Asia and America.



