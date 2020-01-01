The 2020 Outlook for Navy Shipbuilding

(Source: Congressional Budget Office; issued Jan 08, 2020)

As the Navy prepares a new force structure assessment, CBO has examined three kinds of risks to the Navy’s plan to build a 355-ship fleet. Those risks arise from budgetary pressure, growth in the costs of building new ships, and uncertainty about the design of future ships.CBO has also provided some illustrations of alternative approaches to building the Navy’s amphibious warfare and surface combatant forces.Presentation by Eric Labs, a senior analyst for naval forces and weapons in CBO’s National Security Division, at the Bank of America Merrill Lynch Defense Outlook Forum.-ends-