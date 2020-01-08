Rheinmetall and Thales Are Teaming In Germany within the Field of Unguided and Guided Rockets

(Source: Rheinmetall; issued Jan. 08, 2020)

• This agreement aims to support together the future developments, qualification and production of the 70mm (2.75") rocket systems for the German market• Rheinmetall Waffe Munition GmbH will lead the team towards the German customers• Together, the two international groups will propose complementary capabilities for the Tiger MK3 programRheinmetall and Thales have signed an agreement to support together the future developments, qualification and production of the 70mm (2.75") guided and unguided rockets solutions for helicopters as well as potentially other new platforms in Germany.The Thales 70mm (2.75") rocket systems are currently operated on UHT Tiger and under certification on Airbus Helicopters H145M. As part of the agreement, Rheinmetall Waffe Munition GmbH will lead the team towards the German customers and use its wide experience as main supplier to the Bundeswehr to ensure the future requirements are met.The agreement deepens the existing relationship between Thales and Rheinmetall in this field as other members of Rheinmetall Group are working in collaborative integration programs with Thales like on Rheinmetall Canada's Mission Master UGV.Together, Rheinmetall and Thales propose important complementary capabilities, especially in the frame of the Tiger MK3 program (guided rocket in "Lock-On-Before-Launch" mode, additional communication between the rocket system and the platform, identification, remote control...)Torsten Böhm, Senior Vice President 'Business Development and Sales', Rheinmetall Waffe Munition, said: "The multi-decade experience and quality of the Thales 70mm rockets fit perfectly to Rheinmetall's activities to provide the users in Germany with the best products. The Thales portfolio in this domain is complementary to the current Rheinmetall technical portfolio. This gives the opportunity to combine forces, but more important gives the user direct access to products, meeting the highest requirements on effectiveness, accuracy and safety. And that is our mission."Stéphane Bianchi, director of the Airborne Armament business segment, Thales, said: "This strengthening of the collaboration in Germany between Thales and Rheinmetall is good news for both groups. We will provide our expertise with the 70mm (2.75") rocket systems, which equip already many platforms in the world, and Rheinmetall the knowledge of the German customer. This is a true win-win, at a time when Airbus Helicopters is developing its Tiger MK3 version."Rheinmetall Waffe Munition GmbH is part of Germany's Rheinmetall Group, Europe's largest supplier of systems and equipment for armed forces and security services (Turnover 2018: €6.1 billion). With around 2500 employees at various locations in Europe and headquartered in Unterluss, Rheinmetall Waffe Munition GmbH has proven over 130 years its experience and expertise in developing and fabricating a wide portfolio of weapons of ammunition.Thales is a global technology leader shaping the world of tomorrow today. The Group provides solutions, services and products to customers in the aeronautics, space, transport, digital identity and security, and defence markets. With 80,000 employees in 68 countries, Thales generated sales of €19 billion in 2018 (on a pro forma basis including Gemalto).-ends-