Lifting the Veil of Israel’s Classified Laser Weapon Program (excerpt)

(Source: Defense Update; issued Jan 08, 2020)

Israel’s Ministry of Defense revealed today a major achievement in a high energy laser program undergoing with the Directorate of Defense Research and Development (DDR&D). Investments in laser technology made by the department have led to the ability to precisely focus laser beams on long-range targets, overcoming atmospheric disturbances.The new technology is key for the delivery of laser effects on target within a short time. It will enable the development of laser weapons capable of intercepting a variety of threats.“The new technology will prompt a strategic change in Israel’s defense capabilities.” The IMOD press release said. “Throughout the year 2020, we will conduct a demo of our capabilities.”Israel Head of the Directorate of Research and Development in the DDR&D, Brig. Gen. Yaniv Rotem said We are entering a new age of energy warfare in the air, land, and sea.” According to Rotem, investments in R&D made in the last years have placed the State of Israel among the leading countries in the field of high-energy laser systems.Encouraged with the new technology breakthrough DDR&D embarked on three parallel high energy laser weapon systems demonstrator programs with Elbit Systems and Rafael, designed to demonstrate new laser weapon capabilities. (end of excerpt)(ends)

MAPA Reveals Breakthrough in Powerful Laser Development

(Source: Israel Ministry of Defense; issued Jan. 08, 2020)

(Unofficial translation by Defense-Aerospace.com)

The Israeli Armed Forces and Technology Infrastructure Administration (MAPA) announced on Wednesday that a technological breakthrough will be achieved that will allow the development of powerful laser-based systems for intercepting steep orbital threats, anti-aircraft and tiny aircraft. The new technology will bring about a strategic change in Israel's air defense capabilities.Following the breakthrough, MAPA launched three powerful laser demonstrator programs, in collaboration with the security industry companies Rafael and Elbit Systems:-- Development of a demonstrator of a ground-based laser supplement to an Iron Dome system, which will provide an additional layer of protection.-- The Maneuvering Laser - Mobile demonstrator development to protect the maneuvering forces in the field.-- Development of a demonstrator laser that intercepts over the clouds, protects larger spaces and is mounted on an aerial platform.Powerful Laser Interception Benefits:-- Continuous low-cost use.-- Improving the effectiveness of the protection systems, resulting from the use of two different and complementary technologies - kinetic air defense (such as "Iron Dome") and laser.-- Smart interception management and reduced interceptor usage.-- The potential for intercepting other threats such as skimmers, drones and even accurate rockets in the future.Over the years, IAF has made great efforts in advancing powerful laser technology. Many developments, both from Israel and abroad, have been tested and proven to be ineffective. Significant achievements have recently been achieved, as a result of collaboration between MAPA and the defense industries ("Rafael" and "Elbit Systems") and academics. These achievements were made possible by the development of electric laser, unlike the chemical laser they have used so far.The technological breakthrough is based on laser beam accuracy. Using the new technology, the defense system has been able to target and stabilize the beam on a long-range target, including overcoming atmospheric disturbances. This technology enables the development of effective, highly operational interception systems that will form another layer in the effort to protect the State of Israel by air, land and sea.Head of R&D at MAPA, Brigadier General Yaniv Rotem, said: "We are entering a new era of 'energy warfare' in the air, land and sea. Investment in R&D in recent years has placed Israel among the leading countries in the field of laser power. During 2020, we will be demonstrating laser capabilities in the field."-ends-