Northrop Grumman Continues Joint STARS Sustainment and Modification Work for US Air Force

(Source: Northrop Grumman; issued Jan 09, 2020)

MELBOURNE, Fla. --- Northrop Grumman Corporation received a $302 million contract from the U.S. Air Force on Nov. 1, 2019 for continued support of the Joint Surveillance Target Attack Radar System (Joint STARS).



Northrop Grumman was awarded $302 million for continued sustainment and modification of the Joint STARS fleet by the U.S. Air force. The Joint STARS fleet has completed more than 150,000 hours in support of combatant commands worldwide.



The 2020 contract executes the Total System Support Responsibility (TSSR) program for the E-8C Joint STARS fleet with Northrop Grumman as the prime systems integrator of all nine components of support and sustainment.



“The capacity and technology of the Joint STARS weapon system make it unique in the multi-domain command and control arena,” said Janice Zilch, vice president, manned airborne surveillance programs, Northrop Grumman. “Northrop Grumman has delivered innovative capability to this aircraft system for more than 30 years to give the Joint Force a strategic advantage.”



Joint STARS delivers real-time battle management situational awareness and wide area search essential to the warfighter through continued investment and development in its mission systems hardware and software. Joint STARS combines high fidelity wide-area moving target detection, synthetic aperture radar imagery and robust battle management systems to locate, classify and track surface targets in all weather conditions from standoff distances. The E-8C Joint STARS fleet has flown more than 150,000 hours in support of combatant commands around the globe.



Northrop Grumman is a leading global security company providing innovative systems, products and solutions in autonomous systems, cyber, C4ISR, space, strike, and logistics and modernization to customers worldwide.



-ends-



