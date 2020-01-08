Military Aviation Works No. 1 Will Service Merlin AW101 Helicopters

(Source: Polish Ministry of Defence; issued Jan. 08, 2020)

(Unofficial translation by Defense-aerospace.com)

Podpisujemy umowy w sprawie wykonania zobowiązań offsetowych związanych z zakupem śmigłowców #AW101 Merlin. Maszyny serwisowane będą w łódzkich zakładach #WZL1 pic.twitter.com/jZPyDK9OcF — Polska Grupa Zbrojeniowa (@PGZ_pl) January 8, 2020

Wojskowe Zakłady Lotnicze No. 1 S.A. and Gdansk University of Technology signed offset agreements on January 8, 2020, which result from the purchase of four AW101 helicopters for the Polish Navy.The contract for the procurement of four helicopters in April 2019 was signed by Mariusz Błaszczak, the Minister of National Defense. The purchased helicopters will be used to combat submarines (ZOP) and for search and rescue operations in combat conditions (Combat SAR).The main offset recipient, in accordance with the contract concluded between the State Treasury, represented by the Minister of National Defense and Leonardo MW Ltd. are Wojskowe Zakłady Lotnicze Nr 1 S.A. and the Center of Marine Military Technologies of the Gdańsk University of Technology.The value of the technology transfer is PLN 395,882,751, and includes 9 offset liabilities. The most important of these will be the creation of a licensed Helicopter Operation Center in WZL-1. Thanks to the signed contracts, a large part of the competences, especially regarding technical maintenance, servicing and repairs of machines delivered in the future, will be transferred to Polish entities. The effect of these agreements is also the transfer of knowledge to our research centers.Wojskowe Zakłady Lotnicze Nr 1 S.A., with its registered office in Łódź and the Branch in Dęblin, is one of the leaders among the companies of Polska Grupa Zbrojeniowa S.A. and specializes in the maintenance and repair of major helicopters. It provides its services both for the Polish Armed Forces Aviation and for foreign business partners.The basic and key activity of WZL-1 S.A. there are major repairs, repairs, maintenance and modernization of Mi-8, Mi-14, Mi-17, Mi-24 helicopters, aircraft engines of the TW3-117 family and servicing of military and civilian aircraft. The company was designated as the Service Center for Helicopters of the Armed Forces of the Republic of Poland.-ends-