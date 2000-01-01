Singapore – F-35B Short Take-Off and Vertical Landing (STOVL) Aircraft

(Source: Defense Security Cooperation Agency; issued Jan. 09, 2020)

WASHINGTON, DC. ---The State Department has made a determination approving a possible Foreign Military Sale to Singapore of up to twelve (12) F-35B Short Take-Off and Vertical Landing (STOVL) aircraft and related equipment for an estimated cost of $2.750 billion. The Defense Security Cooperation Agency delivered the required certification notifying Congress of this possible sale today.



The Government of Singapore has requested to buy up to twelve (12) F-35B Short Take-Off and Vertical Landing (STOVL) aircraft (four (4) F-35B STOVL aircraft with the option to purchase an additional eight (8) F-35B STOVL aircraft); and up to thirteen (13) Pratt and Whitney F135 Engines (includes 1 initial spare).



Also included are:

-- Electronic Warfare Systems; Command, Control, Communication, Computers and Intelligence/Communication, Navigation and Identification (C4I/CNI) system;

-- Autonomic Logistics Global Support System (ALGS);

-- Autonomic Logistics Information System (ALIS);

-- F-35 Training System;

-- Weapons Employment Capability and other Subsystems, Features and Capabilities;

-- F-35 unique infrared flares; reprogramming center access and F-35 Performance Based Logistics;

-- software development/integration;

-- aircraft transport from Ft. Worth, TX to the CONUS initial training base and tanker support (if necessary);

-- spare and repair parts;

-- support equipment, tools and test equipment;

-- technical data and publications;

-- personnel training and training equipment;

-- U.S. Government and contractor engineering, technical, and logistics support services; and

-- other related elements of logistics support.



The total estimated cost is $2.750 billion.



This proposed sale will support the foreign policy and national security objectives of the United States. Singapore is a strategic friend and Major Security Cooperation Partner and an important force for political stability and economic progress in the Asia Pacific region.



This proposed sale of F-35s will augment Singapore's operational aircraft inventory and enhance its air-to-air and air-to-ground self-defense capability, adding to an effective deterrence to defend its borders and contribute to coalition operations with other allied and partner forces. Singapore will have no difficulty absorbing these aircraft into its armed forces.



The proposed sale of this aircraft and support will not alter the basic military balance in the region.



The prime contractors will be Lockheed Martin Aeronautics Company, Fort Worth, Texas, and Pratt and Whitney Military Engines, East Hartford, Connecticut. There are no known offset agreements proposed in connection with this potential sale.



Implementation of this proposed sale will not require the assignment of any additional U.S. Government or contactor representatives to Singapore.



There will be no adverse impact on U.S. defense readiness as a result of this proposed sale.



This notice of a potential sale is required by law and does not mean the sale has been concluded.





(EDITOR’S NOTE: As described above, these are standard F-35B aircraft with no weapons and, apart from the option for additional purchases, appear to be in standard fly-away configuration.



The average cost of these aircraft works out to $226.1 million each.)



-ends-



