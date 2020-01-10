Pentagon Contract Announcement

(Source: US Department of Defense; issued Jan 10, 2020)

Lockheed Martin Corp., Missiles and Fire Control, Grand Prairie, Texas, has been awarded a $31,938,845 cost-plus-fixed-fee contract to support the Operational Fires Integrated Weapon System Phase 3 program, which will enable capabilities for a mobile, ground-launched tactical weapon delivery system capable of carrying a variety of payloads to a variety of ranges.



Fiscal 2019 and 2020 research and development funds in the amount of $12,920,000 are being obligated at the time of award.



Work will be performed in Grand Prairie, Texas (68%); Huntsville, Alabama (21%); Toledo, Ohio (5%); Elkton, West Virginia (5%); Kirkland, Washington (less than 1%); and Camden, Arkansas (less than 1%) with an estimated completion date of January 2021.



The Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency, Arlington, Virginia, is the contracting activity (HR001120C0038).



