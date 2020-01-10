Pentagon Contract Announcement

(Source: US Department of Defense; issued Jan 10, 2020)

General Electric Aviation, Cincinnati, Ohio, has been awarded a $318,014,000 indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract for the Engine Component Improvement Program.



This contract provides for a list of projects each calendar year to include developing engineering changes to the engines, developing organizational, intermediate and depot level repairs as needed, and designing modifications to existing support equipment as well as initiating new support equipment designs as required by engine driven changes.



The program also provides support to resolve service-revealed deficiencies and maintain or extend the life limits of aircraft engines.



Work will be performed at Cincinnati, Ohio, and is expected to be complete by Dec. 31, 2029.



This award is the result of a sole-source acquisition. Fiscal 2020 research and development funds in the amount of $503,338 are being obligated at the time of award.



The Air Force Life Cycle Management Center, Wright-Patterson Air Force Base, Ohio, is the contracting activity (FA8626-20-D-0002).



-ends-



