Russian Defence Minister General of the Army Sergei Shoigu Holds Teleconference with Leadership of Armed Forces

(Source: Russian Ministry of Defence; issued Jan 10, 2020)

Today the National Centre for State Defence Control in Moscow hosted another teleconference of Defence Ministry chaired by the head of the defence Department General of the Army Sergei Shoigu.



Starting the work, the Defence Minister expressed gratitude to all those who were on duty during the holidays, served as part of duty shifts and daily duty, provided order in military units.



Turning to the agenda of the meeting, the head of the defence Department recalled that on January 7, the Supreme Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of the Russian Federation, Vladimir Putin, made a trip to Damascus, where he together with the President of the Syrian Arab Republic visited the command post of the Russian troops.



"During the talks, it was noted that the peaceful life in the country is gradually improving. To a great extend it became possible due to actions of our troops, - Sergey Shoigu declared. "The President thanked the personnel for exemplary performance of tasks to combat international terrorism."



Another notable event, as the Minister of Defence said, was yesterday's exercise of the Black Sea and Northern Fleets in the Black sea. The Supreme Commander-in-Chief watched it from the missile cruiser "Marshal Ustinov".



The large-scale event involved more than 50 ships, boats and vessels, more than 40 aircraft, as well as a submarine. During the exercise, launches of "Kalibr" cruise missiles and a hypersonic aeroballistic "Kinzhal" missile were carried out.



The tasks have been completed in full, the head of the defence Department stressed.



In addition, Sergei Shoigu said that on January 9, the Supreme Commander-in-Chief held a meeting in Sevastopol on the results of the scientific and practical conference "Russian Navy in the XXI century", at which he noted that in recent years, significant resources have been allocated for the development of the Navy.



Further, the head of the defence Department proposed to discuss the results of the Armed Forces activities in 2019, which were summed up in December at an expanded meeting of the Board of the Ministry of Defence.



"The Supreme Commander-in-Chief highly appreciated the quality changes in the development of the Army and Navy and identified key tasks for the coming period," said army General Sergei Shoigu, stressing that by the end of 2020, the level of equipment of troops with modern weapons should be brought to 70% and steadily maintained in the future.



The Defence Minister said that it is necessary to conduct a deep analysis of potential military threats and outline measures to improve the Armed Forces. The results of this work will be taken into account in the preparation of the country's defense plan for 2021-2025.



In addition, it is necessary to monitor the deployment of medium-range and shorter-range missiles by the United States of America. Progressively re-equip the strategic missile forces with "Avangard" and "YARS" complexes, and the naval nuclear forces with the latest "Borey-A" class strategic submarines.



Further, Sergei Shoigu proposed to discuss a number of main activities of the Armed Forces in 2020.



Much attention will be paid to environmental cleanup of territories, including the Arctic.



Separately, the Defence Minister focused on the development of innovative activities.



According to Sergei Shoigu, another important layer of work ahead is the creation of the necessary infrastructure, including housing, as well as the improvement of the system of social guarantees for military personnel.



