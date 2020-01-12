The 10,000 tonne-class destroyer officially debuted at the multinational naval parade in celebration of the Chinese navy's 70th founding anniversary on April 23, 2019.
Commissioned at last.— Rick Joe (@RickJoe_PLART) January 12, 2020
Nanchang held its pennant number for over half a year before being formally commissioned.
I suspect being lead ship of its class, it received its number and naval crew in this time as they worked it up and wrote the book, before being admitted in service. pic.twitter.com/ZpvTyCHtJh
January 12, 2020
A few 055 glamour shots, long awaited. pic.twitter.com/z5UdBPUuwi— Rick Joe (@RickJoe_PLART) January 12, 2020
Launched on June 28, 2017, the destroyer was equipped with new air defense, anti-missile, anti-ship and anti-submarine weapons, said a statement from the Navy.
The commission of Nanchang marks the Navy's leap from the third generation to the fourth generation of destroyers, according to the statement.
-ends-