Turkish-made Kirpi MRAP armored vehicles arriving at the port of Tripoli, Libya. This picture was taken from the Facebook account “Volcano of Anger,” belonging to forces loyal to the Government of National Accord (GNA) which are fighting the Libyan National Army.

A summary review done by the #LNA on the #Turkish armoured vehicle #BMC.

This review was done after real combat in centres and further testing on captured models of #BMC the #KİRPİ and #AMAZON in #Libya.@BmcOtomotivTR pic.twitter.com/nKiuITvjul — M.LNA (@LNA2019M) January 11, 2020

#KIRPI 2

1) Weighing 19tons with a maximum additional add wight of 1.5tons.



2) Maximum tested speed was (68 to 73Km/h )although manual states 100km/h.



3) The acceleration was very low from 0 to 45Km/h, which make is hard for quick escapes and fast movements in small bursts. pic.twitter.com/Z4YDp1wlVl — M.LNA (@LNA2019M) January 11, 2020

4) The vehicles Angular maneuverability capabilities were nothing less but disappointing , as the #BMC #KIRPI was unable to take sharp corners making it obsolete in tight urban warfare, in which such trains and obstacles are expected.#Turkey pic.twitter.com/NgqFx81Mqo — M.LNA (@LNA2019M) January 11, 2020

5) the #KIRPI view points are very bad as the driver and crew have minamim sights, which the manufacturer has tried to counter by installing cameras on the back front and sides, which can be easily disabled by simple dirt or mud of explosives.

Making you blind in tight streets. pic.twitter.com/U4xJPU5KiM — M.LNA (@LNA2019M) January 11, 2020

6)Transmission the #Kirpi has 6 gears and 1 speed reverse

The gearbox has a maximum Torque of 1.5KNM @800-2100RPM

This figures were never reached in testing As the gear box would start to fail and leak when such pressures are reached

As this happens the GB seems to jump 3ed gear pic.twitter.com/YlJUCsWGLt — M.LNA (@LNA2019M) January 11, 2020

6) when observed in combats situations it was clear that the #BMC choked and sometimes stalling this maybe to inexperienced drivers but after testing this happens when changing gear when taking a hard corner between 2nd and 3ed gear.

The issue of oil leaking was nearly constant. pic.twitter.com/UfJ0az8bxn — M.LNA (@LNA2019M) January 11, 2020

7) Mounted gun, remote control of the mounted 12.5mm gun was very slow in reaction time at 1.5 to 3 second from short to long shifts respectively.

The gun also could not shot close targets as if a Emany standing 2m to 3m could not be targeted unless you stepped out of it.#BMC pic.twitter.com/fVuQ8mp8Oo — M.LNA (@LNA2019M) January 11, 2020

8)helicopters jamming capabilities, were not working at all as it was easy to target them by Mi34 gunships

9)IR disrupted only worked at certain angles making a moving target easy to see

10) Central Tire inflation system almost never works when tire is targeted making it useless pic.twitter.com/jFvgaox4WQ — M.LNA (@LNA2019M) January 11, 2020

11)Axels: the front axel of the #BMC are extremely weak and fragile to explosives and even impact.

It was observed in one case that a front axel braking for no apparent reason mid battle #Turkey pic.twitter.com/l6uyswfPnL — M.LNA (@LNA2019M) January 11, 2020

12)Armored protection, the #BMC has 5 weak-point that if targeted by an RGP round would disable it or exterminated its crew

13) the armored at the front wheels could be shot throw with a AK47 round

14) when targeted the back door becomes stuck and the crew is stuck inside #Turkey pic.twitter.com/qvVSJ9WYLZ — M.LNA (@LNA2019M) January 11, 2020