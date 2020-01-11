Turkish-made Kirpi MRAP armored vehicles arriving at the port of Tripoli, Libya. This picture was taken from the Facebook account “Volcano of Anger,” belonging to forces loyal to the Government of National Accord (GNA) which are fighting the Libyan National Army.
PARIS --- The Libyan National Army (LNA) on Jan. 11 posted a long thread on its Twitter account ridiculing the Kirpi Mine-Resistant, Ambush-Protected (MRAP) wheeled vehicle that the Turkish government last year supplied to its opponent, the Government of National Accord).

Produced by BMC Otomotiv Sanayi ve Ticaret A.Ş., Turkey's largest manufacturer of commercial and military vehicles, the Kirpi was delivered in mid-2019 to the LNA despite the United Nations embargo on arms deliveries to Libya, according to several international media including Middle East Eye

BMC described Kirpi as “Practically a legend with its superior level of protection in the mine-resistant vehicle category, the new version of Kirpi is equipped with an independent suspension system. In addition to its superior protection features, the new and improved Kirpi 4x4 continues to lead its class in terms of both handling and passenger comfort.”

The LNA, on the contrary, listed and illustrated in its Twitter thread a long litany of its faults and failings in combat.

We have asked BMC to comment on the thread, but have not yet heard back from them. We will post their response when, and if, we receive it.





















