Produced by BMC Otomotiv Sanayi ve Ticaret A.Ş., Turkey's largest manufacturer of commercial and military vehicles, the Kirpi was delivered in mid-2019 to the LNA despite the United Nations embargo on arms deliveries to Libya, according to several international media including Middle East Eye
BMC described Kirpi as “Practically a legend with its superior level of protection in the mine-resistant vehicle category, the new version of Kirpi is equipped with an independent suspension system. In addition to its superior protection features, the new and improved Kirpi 4x4 continues to lead its class in terms of both handling and passenger comfort.”
The LNA, on the contrary, listed and illustrated in its Twitter thread a long litany of its faults and failings in combat.
We have asked BMC to comment on the thread, but have not yet heard back from them. We will post their response when, and if, we receive it.
A summary review done by the #LNA on the #Turkish armoured vehicle #BMC.— M.LNA (@LNA2019M) January 11, 2020
This review was done after real combat in centres and further testing on captured models of #BMC the #KİRPİ and #AMAZON in #Libya.@BmcOtomotivTR pic.twitter.com/nKiuITvjul
#KIRPI 2— M.LNA (@LNA2019M) January 11, 2020
1) Weighing 19tons with a maximum additional add wight of 1.5tons.
2) Maximum tested speed was (68 to 73Km/h )although manual states 100km/h.
3) The acceleration was very low from 0 to 45Km/h, which make is hard for quick escapes and fast movements in small bursts. pic.twitter.com/Z4YDp1wlVl
4) The vehicles Angular maneuverability capabilities were nothing less but disappointing , as the #BMC #KIRPI was unable to take sharp corners making it obsolete in tight urban warfare, in which such trains and obstacles are expected.#Turkey pic.twitter.com/NgqFx81Mqo— M.LNA (@LNA2019M) January 11, 2020
5) the #KIRPI view points are very bad as the driver and crew have minamim sights, which the manufacturer has tried to counter by installing cameras on the back front and sides, which can be easily disabled by simple dirt or mud of explosives.— M.LNA (@LNA2019M) January 11, 2020
Making you blind in tight streets. pic.twitter.com/U4xJPU5KiM
6)Transmission the #Kirpi has 6 gears and 1 speed reverse— M.LNA (@LNA2019M) January 11, 2020
The gearbox has a maximum Torque of 1.5KNM @800-2100RPM
This figures were never reached in testing As the gear box would start to fail and leak when such pressures are reached
As this happens the GB seems to jump 3ed gear pic.twitter.com/YlJUCsWGLt
6) when observed in combats situations it was clear that the #BMC choked and sometimes stalling this maybe to inexperienced drivers but after testing this happens when changing gear when taking a hard corner between 2nd and 3ed gear.— M.LNA (@LNA2019M) January 11, 2020
The issue of oil leaking was nearly constant. pic.twitter.com/UfJ0az8bxn
7) Mounted gun, remote control of the mounted 12.5mm gun was very slow in reaction time at 1.5 to 3 second from short to long shifts respectively.— M.LNA (@LNA2019M) January 11, 2020
The gun also could not shot close targets as if a Emany standing 2m to 3m could not be targeted unless you stepped out of it.#BMC pic.twitter.com/fVuQ8mp8Oo
8)helicopters jamming capabilities, were not working at all as it was easy to target them by Mi34 gunships— M.LNA (@LNA2019M) January 11, 2020
9)IR disrupted only worked at certain angles making a moving target easy to see
10) Central Tire inflation system almost never works when tire is targeted making it useless pic.twitter.com/jFvgaox4WQ
11)Axels: the front axel of the #BMC are extremely weak and fragile to explosives and even impact.— M.LNA (@LNA2019M) January 11, 2020
It was observed in one case that a front axel braking for no apparent reason mid battle #Turkey pic.twitter.com/l6uyswfPnL
12)Armored protection, the #BMC has 5 weak-point that if targeted by an RGP round would disable it or exterminated its crew— M.LNA (@LNA2019M) January 11, 2020
13) the armored at the front wheels could be shot throw with a AK47 round
14) when targeted the back door becomes stuck and the crew is stuck inside #Turkey pic.twitter.com/qvVSJ9WYLZ
-ends-