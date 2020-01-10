Statement Regarding Interaction Between USS Farragut and Russian Navy Ship

(Source: US Navy Central Command; issued Jan. 10, 2020)





Farragut sounded five short blasts, the international maritime signal for danger of a collision, and requested the Russian ship alter course in accordance with international rules of the road.

Farragut sounded five short blasts, the international maritime signal for danger of a collision, and requested the Russian ship alter course in accordance with international rules of the road. pic.twitter.com/OGCeAGKOy3 — U.S. 5th Fleet (@US5thFleet) January 10, 2020

The Russian ship initially refused but ultimately altered course and the two ships opened distance from one another. While the Russian ship took action, the initial delay in complying with international rules while it was making an aggressive approach increased the risk of collision.



The U.S. Navy continues to remain vigilant and is trained to act in a professional manner. We continue to encourage vessels from all nations to operate in accordance with internationally recognized maritime laws, standards and norms.



(ends)



NORTH ARABIAN SEA --- On Thursday, Jan. 9, while conducting routine operations in the North Arabian Sea, USS Farragut (DDG 99) was aggressively approached by a Russian Navy ship.Farragut sounded five short blasts, the international maritime signal for danger of a collision, and requested the Russian ship alter course in accordance with international rules of the road.The Russian ship initially refused but ultimately altered course and the two ships opened distance from one another. While the Russian ship took action, the initial delay in complying with international rules while it was making an aggressive approach increased the risk of collision.The U.S. Navy continues to remain vigilant and is trained to act in a professional manner. We continue to encourage vessels from all nations to operate in accordance with internationally recognized maritime laws, standards and norms.(ends)

US Destroyer Crossed Course of Russian Navy Ship In Arabian Sea, Defense Ministry Says

(Source: TASS; published Jan. 11, 2020)

MOSCOW --- The US destroyer crossed traffic lane of the Russian Navy ship in the Arabian Sea, as the American crew was acting unprofessionally, the Russian Defense Ministry said in a statement on Friday.



The Defense Ministry pointed out that the 1972 Convention on the International Regulations for Preventing Collisions at Sea defines that "when two power-driven vessels are crossing so as to involve risk of collision, the vessel which has the other on her own starboard side shall keep out of the way."



"Therefore, on January 9, 2020 the US Navy destroyer, which was on the left from the traffic lane of the Russian Navy ship sailing ahead, grossly violated the international regulations for preventing collisions at sea, by maneuvering to cross its course," the Defense Ministry said.



According to the Russian Defense Ministry, unprofessional actions by the US destroyer crew "are an intentional violation of international regulations of safety of navigation."



Along with this, Russia’s Defense Ministry said the US Fifth Fleet’s statement that a Russian Navy ship "aggressively approached" USS Farragut is not true.



"A widely publicized statement by representatives of the US Navy’s 5th Fleet that a Russian Navy ship allegedly ‘aggressively approached’ USS Farragut destroyer in the Arabian Sea is not true," the statement said.



The Russian Defense Ministry pointed out that "the crew of a Russian naval ship acted professionally making a maneuver which made it possible to prevent collision with the intruder ship." The fact was filmed by onboard cameras of the US Navy Fifth Fleet’s destroyer posted on Twitter, according to the Russian Defense Ministry.



Earlier, the US Fifth Fleet released a statement accusing the Russian warship of "aggressively approaching" USS Farragut. Footage showing the Ivan Hurs, a Russian Project 18280-class intelligence-gathering vessel, was attached to the post.



-ends-



