Maiden Landing of DRDO-Developed LCA Navy Onboard INS Vikramaditya

(Source: Indian Ministry of Defence; issued January 11, 2020)

Forty years into its development program, the naval variant of India’s Light Combat Aircraft has achieved a significant milestone when it made the first arrested landing, a=followed by the first ski-jump take-off, from the Indian carrier INS Vikramaditya. (India MoD photo)

After completing extensive trials on the Shore Based Test Facility (SBTF), Naval version of Light Combat Aircraft (LCA) did a successful arrested landing onboard INS Vikramaditya at 1002 hrs today.Commodore Jaideep Maolankar conducted the maiden landing. Captain Dahiya was the Landing Safety Officer (LSO) and Cdr Vivek Pandey Test Director on ship whereas Gr. Capt. Kabadwal and Cdr Ankur Jain were monitoring the aircraft through telemetry from SBTF. LCA Navy has been developed by Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO).Secretary, Department of Defence R&D & Chairman DRDO Dr G Satheesh Reddy has congratulated DRDO, Aeronautical Development Agency (ADA), Indian Navy, Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL), Council of Scientific and Industrial Research (CSIR) and Directorate General of Aeronautical Quality Assurance (DGAQA) teams.(ends)

The Developmental Naval LCA Achieves Major Technological Milestone

(Source: Indian Ministry of Defence; issued January 12, 2020)

The developmental LCA (N) MK1 achieved an important milestone on 11 Jan 20 with the successful arrested landing on board the naval aircraft carrier INS Vikramaditya. The aircraft was piloted by Commodore JA Maolankar who also undertook the maiden ski jump take-off from the carrier today, Jan 12, 2020.A Technology Demonstrator, LCA (Navy) has earlier been successfully tested during extensive trials at the Shore Base Test Facility at the Naval Air Station at Goa.With the completion of this feat, the indigenously developed niche technologies specific to deck based fighter operations have been proven which will now pave the way to develop and manufacture the twin-engine deck-based fighter for the Indian Navy, which is expected to proudly fly from the aircraft carriers by the year 2026.This landmark event demonstrates the professional commitment and synergy between various agencies including ADA, HAL, CEMILAC and Indian Navy in harnessing the potential of our scientists, engineers and naval flight-testing community towards meeting the expectations of the nation.-ends-