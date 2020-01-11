After completing extensive trials on the Shore Based Test Facility (SBTF), Naval version of Light Combat Aircraft (LCA) did a successful arrested landing onboard INS Vikramaditya at 1002 hrs today.
January 11, 2020
Commodore Jaideep Maolankar conducted the maiden landing. Captain Dahiya was the Landing Safety Officer (LSO) and Cdr Vivek Pandey Test Director on ship whereas Gr. Capt. Kabadwal and Cdr Ankur Jain were monitoring the aircraft through telemetry from SBTF. LCA Navy has been developed by Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO).
This is how the developmental LCA (N) MK1 made the Maiden Arrested Landing on board the #AircraftCarrier #INSVikramaditya today. pic.twitter.com/Kfbj9aF1Rz— SpokespersonNavy (@indiannavy) January 11, 2020
With this feat, the indigenously developed niche technologies specific to deck based fighter operations have been proven, which will now pave the way to develop and manufacture the Twin Engine Deck Based Fighter for the #IndianNavy.— SpokespersonNavy (@indiannavy) January 11, 2020
Secretary, Department of Defence R&D & Chairman DRDO Dr G Satheesh Reddy has congratulated DRDO, Aeronautical Development Agency (ADA), Indian Navy, Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL), Council of Scientific and Industrial Research (CSIR) and Directorate General of Aeronautical Quality Assurance (DGAQA) teams.
