Air2030: Second Request For Proposals Has Been Issued

(Source: Swiss Ministry of Defence, Civil Protection and Sports; issued Jan. 10, 2020)

BERN --- The second request for proposal for new fighter aircraft and new extended-range ground-based air defence systems has been issued to the government authorities of the manufacturer countries. armasuisse is expecting proposals by August 2020.



On 10 January 2020, armasuisse has issued the second request for proposal for new fighter aircraft to the government authorities where the four potential suppliers are located: Germany (Airbus Eurofighter), France (Dassault Rafale) and the USA (Boeing F/A-18 Super Hornet and Lockheed-Martin F-35A).



The second request for proposal is based on the analysis of the first proposal and on findings from flight, simulator and ground tests as well as audits with armed forces operating the evaluated fighter aircraft. In the second request for proposal, the companies contacted via the government authorities are requested to submit the most advantageous offer for Switzerland.



The proposal should include the following elements:

-- prices for 36 and 40 aircraft, including defined logistics and weapons, as a binding starting point for the detailed negotiations with the selected candidate after the type selection

-- offers for cooperation between the armed forces and the procurement authorities of Switzerland and those of the supplier country

-- envisaged or already initiated offset projects



The starting point for determining the number of fighter aircraft are the requirements to cope with a situation of increased tension. In such a situation, the Swiss Air Force must be able to permanently conduct air patrols with at least four aircraft for at least four weeks in order to preserve air sovereignty, prevent unauthorised use and violations of Swiss air space and thus contribute to keep Switzerland out of armed conflict. In addition, the Swiss Air Force will use the new fighter aircraft for air policing around the clock, and, in case of armed attack, defend the air space for a limited period of time and support the ground forces.



New extended-range ground-based air defence system



On 10 January 2020, armasuisse has also issued the second request for proposal to the government authorities where the two potential suppliers of new extended-range ground-based air defence systems are located: France (Eurosam SAMP/T) and the United States of America (Raytheon Patriot). As with the fighter aircraft, the second request for proposal is based on the analysis of the first proposal, on the findings of sensor tests in Switzerland and audits of armed forces operating the evaluated systems. In the second request for proposal, the manufacturers contacted via the government authorities are requested to submit the most advantageous proposal for Switzerland.



The proposal should include the following elements:

-- price for extended-range ground-based defence systems capable of covering at least 15,000 km2, including defined logistics and weapons, as a binding starting point for the detailed negotiations with the selected candidate after the type selection



-- offers for cooperation between the armed forces and the procurement authorities of Switzerland and those of the supplier country



-- envisaged or already initiated offset projects



Next steps in the Air2030 programme



The document "Requirements for the procurement of a new combat aircraft and a new extended-range ground-based air defence system" of 23 March 2018 has been updated. The adjustments concern mainly the offset obligations and the allocation of the financial volume.



Concerning Bodluv GR, RUAG MRO Switzerland is designated as the centre for maintenance, overhaul and repair; and the candidates' capabilities to counter ballistic missiles are to be clarified.



The overall utility of each system will be determined using the information from the second proposal and the findings from the various testing activities. A comparison of overall utility with the costs and the risks will take place only after an expected referendum has taken place.



The results, together with a comprehensive risk analysis, will feed into the evaluation report, where the overall utility of the new fighter aircraft and the new extended-range ground-based air defence system will be set against the costs of procurement and 30 years of operation.



Based on the evaluation report, the Head of the DDPS (the Swiss Minister of Defence) will be presented with a recommendation for the most suitable fighter aircraft and extended-range ground-based air defence system for Switzerland.



The final type selection will be taken by the Federal Council.



-ends-



