Lockheed Martin Awarded $13.9 Million to Continue Production and Fielding Advanced Electronic Warfare Systems for the U.S. Navy

(Source: Lockheed Martin; issued Jan 14, 2020)

SYRACUSE, N.Y. --- Lockheed Martin continue supporting engineering and fielding efforts for the Surface Electronic Warfare Improvement Program (SEWIP) AN/SLQ-32(V)6 under a $13.9 million Design Agent engineering services contract awarded by the U.S. Navy.



Services include engineering efforts to perform analysis and design, document engineering baselines; and modification of systems, subsystems, and components for test and evaluation.



“We are proud to continue providing the U.S. Navy with ongoing engineering services for the SEWIP program. Our partnership and commitment to the Navy and to keeping our warfighters safe is our number one priority,” said Hamid Salim, vice president, Advanced Product Solutions, Lockheed Martin Rotary and Mission Systems. “The SEWIP system enables electromagnetic spectrum dominance for our naval fleet.”



AN/SLQ-32(V)6 incorporates Electronic Support receiver, antenna, and combat system interface upgrades, as well as adding the High Gain High Sensitivity (HGHS) adjunct sensor, the Specific Emitter Identification(SEI) adjunct sensor, the AN/SLA-10D blanker, and a Liquid Conditioning Unit (LCU).



This award is part of a five-year contract totaling $75 million if all options are exercised. Services include engineering efforts to perform analysis and design, document engineering baselines; and modification of systems, subsystems, and components for test and evaluation. Work will be performed at the corporation’s electronic warfare center of excellence in Syracuse, New York.



For over half a century, Lockheed Martin has provided more than 7,800 electronic warfare (EW) systems to the U.S. Army, Navy and Air Force. These are vital to protect the warfighter and give them an advantage for increased mission success.



Lockheed Martin has provided EW capabilities to airborne platforms like:

-- AH-64D Apache helicopter

-- B-2 Bomber

-- E-2C/D Advanced Hawkeye

-- MH-60R multi-mission helicopter

-- HH-60W Combat Rescue Helicopter

-- Canadian Maritime Helicopter

-- CP-140.



Fielded naval EW systems include:

-- SEWIP Block 2 for aircraft carriers, cruisers and destroyers

-- BLQ-10 and Multi-function Modular Mast (MMM) for Virginia- and Seawolf-class submarines.





