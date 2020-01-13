Green Light for Vertigo, a European VHTs Research Project

(Source: Thales Alenia Space; Issued Jan 13, 2020)

Thales Alenia Space and partners are pleased to announce the official launch of VERTIGO (Very High Throughput Satellite-Ground Optical link), a 3-year project conducted through the Horizon2020 Research & Innovation program for the European Commission.



The VERTIGO project aims to demonstrate concepts based on state-of-the-art optical technologies to significantly increase feeder link capacity. VERTIGO will study the key enabling technologies for high throughput optical links (high optical power generation, high-efficiency waveforms, atmospheric disturbance mitigation) and test them on the ground in both indoor and outdoor environments.



The project is coordinated by Thales Alenia Space at the head of a consortium including CREONIC GmbH, ETH Zurich, Fraunhofer HHI, Gooch and Housego Ltd, LEO Space Photonics R&D, ONERA, Thales Alenia Space in France and Switzerland and Thales Research & Technology.



Next-generation satellite systems will play a major role in bridging the digital divide and delivering high-speed connectivity for all by 2025. Optical feeder links are considered as a very promising technology to enhance significantly future VHTS (Very High Throughput Satellite) system performance. VERTIGO will facilitate the development of VHTS systems and contribute to keep Europe at the cutting edge of technology, while honing industry competitiveness.



