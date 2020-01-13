Triumph's New Uplock Technology Selected by Airbus for A321XLR Program

(Source: Triumph Group Inc.; issued Jan 13, 2020)

BERWYN, Pa. --- Triumph Group, Inc. announced today that it has been selected by Airbus to supply uplocks for the main landing gear and nose landing gear for its latest A321XLR single aisle aircraft.



Triumph Integrated Systems will design and manufacture the uplocks, the locking device that keeps landing gear in the retracted position, for the life of the aircraft program. Triumph is a longstanding supplier of uplocks for Airbus, producing the equipment for multiple Airbus platforms. For the new contract, Triumph has developed more advanced locking technology benefiting Airbus and its customers.



"We are pleased that Triumph has been selected to provide uplocks for the new single aisle variant for the A321," said Frank Dubey, Executive Vice President of Triumph Integrated Systems. "This extends our longstanding relationship with Airbus as a supplier of landing gear extension and retraction systems and supports our efforts to become the supplier of choice for uplocks across Airbus platforms."



Triumph's Integrated Systems' Fluid Power & Actuation site in the U.K. developed the new uplock technology and will manufacture the main and nose uplocks for the A321XLR. Triumph's extensive actuation capability and strong relationship with Airbus facilitated the rapid development of the new uplock technology.



"As a leader in the development of actuation systems we are able to develop solutions that help to meet our customers' needs in new and innovative ways, reducing overall program costs," Dubey said. "It's our ability to work in partnership with customers to develop solutions that makes us more than just a components and systems manufacturer."





Triumph Group, Inc., headquartered in Berwyn, Pennsylvania, designs, engineers, manufactures, repairs and overhauls a broad portfolio of aerospace and defense systems, components and structures. The company serves the global aviation industry, including original equipment manufacturers and the full spectrum of military and commercial aircraft operators.



