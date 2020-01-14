Minister Kehoe Publishes the Defence Forces 5 Year Infrastructure Programme 2020-2025.

(Source: Ireland Ministry of Defence; issued Jan 14, 2020)

Minister with Responsibility for Defence, Paul Kehoe T.D., today (14th January 2020) announced the publication of the first ever 5 year infrastructure programme for the Defence Forces.



The plan details €145m worth of investment in Defence Forces facilities over the next five years.



Minister Kehoe stated that “Today we are publishing for the first time a 5 year Built Infrastructure Programme for the Defence Forces in line with the Government’s commitment in the White Paper”. He further added that “Today’s investment announcement is part of a suite of investments we are making in our Defence Forces, to ensure that our Defence Forces are enabled to contribute fully to their assigned roles.”



Minister Kehoe added that “it is a testament to the leadership shown by the civil/military team, past and present, that they have developed a coherent and structured approach to ensuring that infrastructure is modernised in line with existing and future requirements.”



This Infrastructure Programme focusses on ensuring that our Defence Forces have the necessary infrastructure to enable them to undertake their roles. We in Government are committed to ensuring that the necessary investment in infrastructure is undertaken, in line with our commitment and belief in our Defence Forces.



The Programme reflects the complex environment in which the Defence Forces operate and the corresponding need for appropriate infrastructure to provide for accommodation and training of personnel, maintenance and storage of equipment for land, sea and airborne operational requirements.



There are currently over €60m worth of projects underway at different stages of development. This level of expenditure will continue to increase as the Programme is implemented. It is projected that some €75m will be spent over the next three years and that over the 5 year lifespan of today’s Programme some €145m will be invested.



Minister Kehoe added “the Programme announced today provides a blueprint for investment in the Defence Forces infrastructure over a multi annual timeframe. The programme will ensure that the required capital funding is prioritised as building activities increase over the lifetime of the Programme.”



