Northrop Grumman Common Infrared Countermeasure System Completes Free Flight Missile Testing

(Source: Northrop Grumman; issued Jan 14, 2020)

ROLLING MEADOWS, Ill. --– Northrop Grumman Corporation’s Common Infrared Countermeasure (CIRCM) system for the U.S. Army has successfully completed free flight missile testing at White Sands Missile Range.



“CIRCM has undergone thousands of hours of testing to verify its performance in a range of realistic combat scenarios,” said Bob Gough, vice president, land and avionics C4ISR, Northrop Grumman. “During the recent testing at White Sands Missile Range, our system once again demonstrated superior capability in countering infrared threats. We look forward to providing the U.S. Army with this unparalleled protection.”



As part of this test, the CIRCM system was presented with engagements in both single and multiple shot scenarios while mounted to an aircraft that hangs from an aerial cable. The successful completion of this testing is a significant milestone on the path to full rate production, indicating that CIRCM is ready to help protect the U.S. Army aircraft from infrared threats.



CIRCM is a lightweight countermeasure system that uses laser energy to defend rotary wing, tilt rotor and small fixed wing aircraft against infrared threats. Its modular, open systems architecture allows it to be integrated with systems and sensors to address current and emerging threats.





