RAF Chief and Japan Chief Visit RAF Marham

(Source: Royal Air Force; issued Jan. 14, 2020)

Royal Air Force Chief of the Air Staff Air Chief Marshal Wigston visited RAF Marham on 14th January 2020 with the Japanese Air Self Defense Force Chief of Staff, General Marumo.



Having visited Her Majesty's Ship Queen Elizabeth the day before this was an opportunity for the guests to be briefed on the Lightning Force activity at RAF Marham, and, in particular the sea trials that saw the UK F-35 aircraft embark on the carrier for the first time.



After the briefs Air Chief Marshal Wigston and General Marumo visited the new state of the art Integrated Training Centre where the pilots and engineers are trained on the F-35B Lightning. They observed a lesson taking place in the Outer Mould Line Laboratory where students were learning the complex task of removing, replacing and repairing the special materials that give the aircraft its stealth properties.



“Today’s visit by Chief of the Air Staff and the Japanese Air Self Defense Force Chief of Staff was a fantastic opportunity to showcase the Lightning Force here at RAF Marham and the facilities that have been built to support the 5th Generation aircraft and its personnel. It was also an opportunity to develop our mutual interests around F-35,” said RAF Marham Station Commander, Group Captain Beck.



-ends-

