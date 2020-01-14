Damen Signs MoU for Development of Bangladesh Shipbuilding Initiative

(Source: Damen Shipyards Group; issued Jan 14, 2020)

On 14th January, Gentium and Damen Shipyards Group signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with the Ministry of Industry of Bangladesh in Dhaka. Also present at the signing ceremony were representatives of the Netherlands Embassy in Bangladesh, who are supporting Gentium-Damen in their undertaking.The goal of the MoU is to establish and develop a shipbuilding and ship repair industry in the Bangladesh. The aim is to build ships in Bangladesh, for Bangladesh, with a long-term view of serving export markets. The partners in the MoU will undertake a number of tasks in this direction.First amongst these will be the establishment of a shipbuilding and repair facility built to globally recognised environmental and building standards. The standard of the facility will be sufficient for the construction and delivery of seagoing vessels able to compete in the global marketplace.As part of their role in the MoU, Gentium-Damen will facilitate a transfer of technology and knowledge to help Bangladeshi personnel develop the skills required to serve the international maritime industry. As a result of this, the MoU will create significant training and employment opportunities within Bangladesh.Area Director Asia Pacific of Damen Shipyards Group Roland Briene, who signed the MoU on behalf of Damen, said, “We are very pleased to be participating in this MoU. Damen has a long track record of skills and knowledge transfer of which we are immensely proud. It is our philosophy and practice to help develop the shipbuilding and maritime industries in the countries in which we operate.“This includes investing in the establishment of high quality facilities and equipment and the training of local personnel. Time and again we have witnessed this leading to the establishment of sustainable shipbuilding initiatives able to serve the global marketplace. We are very much looking forward to applying our experience, along with our partners Gentium and the Ministry of Industry, here in Bangladesh.”-ends-