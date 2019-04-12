Award Procedure MKS Multi-Purpose Combat Ship 180: Tender Winner Determined

(Source: German Ministry of Defence; issued Jan. 14, 2020)

(Unofficial translation by Defense-Aerospace.com)

This is the latest image released to date of the German Navy’s future MKS 180 large frigate, which is to be built by the Dutch Damen shipyards in cooperation with Blohm + Voss. (GE Navy image)

The first phase of the award procedure for the MKS 180 multipurpose combat ship: the tender has been announced



The award procedure for the MKS 180 Multi-Purpose Combat Ship has taken another big step forward. After the evaluation of the offers by the BAAINBw awarding office (Federal Office for Equipment, Information Technology and Use of the Bundeswehr), the Damen Schelde Naval Shipbuilding B.V. emerged as the winner of the tender.



Transparent evaluation process



On April 12, 2019, the remaining bidders in the MKS 180 tender were asked to submit a Best And Final Offer (BAFO). The deadline for the submission of offers ended on July 18, 2019.



The offers received from the bidders have since been evaluated by the awarding authority. In order to understand the evaluation process in a comprehensible manner, extensive documentation was required, which is also completed.



From this evaluation, the Damen Schelde Naval Shipbuilding B.V. emerged as the winner of the tender.



Evaluation result not yet legally effective



The result of the evaluation is not yet legally effective. The losing track is open to the judge. The decision of the awarding authority is still subject to parliamentary approval within the framework of the € 25 million bill, which is aimed for in spring 2020.



(ends)



Order of the Day 001/2020

(Source: Inspector-General of the German Navy; issued Jan. 14, 2020)

(Unofficial translation by Defense-Aerospace.com)

Today, the Federal Ministry of Defense announced the winner of the tender for the construction of the multipurpose combat ships that we urgently need.



This decision is a further, important step towards modernizing our fleet and for the future viability of the German Navy, even if it is still subject to the approval of the German Bundestag. With the MKS 180 we will get a powerful warship that is assertive in all dimensions of naval warfare for the full range of maritime missions.



Today's decision would not have been possible without the constructive and goal-oriented cooperation between the BMVg, the BAAINBw and the Navy. Many of you have taken part in this.



It was only your hard work over the entire course of the project - from the creation of the performance requirements, through the evaluation of the offers, to the preparation of the selection decision - that made it possible for us to take this important step today.



The project manager personally thanked me for this unprecedented support. I would like to pass this on to you.



Now it must go on quickly. There is still a lot to do and that will cost us one or two efforts.



I thank everyone involved for the great work you have done for our Navy and the Bundeswehr! Please keep it up!



Only together can we build the navy of the future!





(signed)

Andreas Krause

Vizeadmiral

Inspector-General of the Berman Navy.



-ends-

