Ukraine is Ready to be Fully Involved in NATO’s Procurement System

(Source: Ukraine Ministry of Defence; issued Jan 15, 2020)

Ukraine has stepped up its efforts to join services and partnership of NATO Support and Procurement Agency (NSPA). In this way, Ukraine will have full access to the Alliance’s procurement system.



This was discussed at the Alliance Headquarters in Brussels on 14-15 January at a meeting of the Ukrainian delegation headed by the Deputy Prime Minister on European and Euro-Atlantic Integration of Ukraine Dmytro Kuleba with NATO leadership.



“NSPA procurement system is a kind of ‘ProZorro procurement system according to NATO standards’. We are convinced that Ukraine’s participation in this system will make Ukraine and NATO stronger. This fits in with the Government’s logic of creating new opportunities for Ukrainian exporters. In essence, it is about the Euro-Atlantic integration of the Ukrainian defense industry,” noted Dmytro Kuleba.



He explained that in this way Ukraine would be able to be fully involved into Alliance’s procurement system. Moreover, Ukrainian manufacturers will be able to participate in NATO tenders and sell their products to foreign customers, as well as approaching Alliance standards.



Deputy Minister for Economic Development, Trade and Agriculture Svitlana Panaiotidi addressed senior Alliance officials with the request to send specialists to Ukraine for consultations on how to exploit the procurement system used by NSPA.



“We plan to hold a seminar with representatives of the Ukrainian defense industry in February-March 2020 on the procedure for free registration of Ukrainian enterprises in NSPA electronic catalog for defense manufacturers,” — added Svitlana Panaiotidi.



The Deputy Minister explained that complex transformation and large-scale reforms of the defense-industrial complex of Ukraine open new opportunities for manufacturers. She also suggested organizing an exhibition of the capabilities and achievements of individual defense industry enterprises in Ukraine at NATO Headquarters in 2020.



“Such an event, on the one hand, will increase the level of awareness of the NATO community about the potential of Ukraine’s defense and industrial complex, and on the other hand, will increase the chances of involving domestic companies in the implementation of contracts for the needs of the Alliance,” — said Svitlana Panaiotidi.



