The Aerospace Forces Received the Latest S-350 "Vityaz" Anti-Aircraft Missile System

(Source: Russian Ministry of Defence; issued Jan 15, 2020)

The newest complex of anti-aircraft missile forces (AMF) S-350 "Vityaz" was adopted as part of the Air and space forces (AF).



During the reception of the complex on the ground in the Astrakhan region crews of the Antiaircraft missile troops (AMT) training center fulfilled their tasks, including detection and conditional destruction of the real air targets whose role was performed by MiG-29SMT.



In addition, AMT specialists conducted initial firing of the complex.



All tasks performed during the acceptance of the equipment are completed in full.



In the near future, the first S-350 anti-aircraft missile system will be delivered to a permanent deployment point in the Leningrad region.



For reference:



In 2020, four regimental sets of the S-400 "Triumph" anti-aircraft missile system and six divisional sets of the "Pantsir-S" complex are planned to be delivered to AF.



